Ghana’s Sarfo jailed in Sweden for raping girl

Ghanaian international Kingsley Sarfo was sentenced by a Swedish court Friday to two years and eight months in jail for raping a 14-year-old girl.

Sarfo, a midfielder for Swedish premier league club Malmo FF, was found guilty of having sexual relations with a minor two times between September 2016 and June 2017.

The age of consent in Sweden is 15 and Sarfo, 23, was found to have on one occasion pursued the girl into a public restroom before raping her.

Sarfo, who made his debut for Ghana in a World Cup qualifier against Uganda last year, will be expelled from Sweden after completing his sentence.

The judge said Malmo should terminate his contract, and Sweden’s most successful club are set to make an announcement on the player’s future next week.