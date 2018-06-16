Genesis Christian Academy shines at annual maths competition

Genesis Christian Academy, Kuje, Abuja, has emerged second in Best Brain Concept’s fourth Annual Mathematics Competition for Junior Secondary schools in Abuja.

This was made known by the school’s Administrator, Mr. Harold Ubabukoh, who disclosed that the second position was an improvement from last year’s fourth position in the same competition.

The school competed against Premier Scholars, Maitama, which came first; and Noble Height College, Asokoro, which came third; Capital Science Academy, Kuje; Divine Mercy, Asokoro; and New Capital School, Asokoro.

Others are Stella Marie’s School, and Maowa College, J.S.S. Kayarda.