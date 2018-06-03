GEEP: N100, 000 changes the lives of Aisha Sanusi in Kano, Inyang Umoh in Calabar

By Wale Akinola

Aisha Sanusi was all smiles as she clutched on to her small mobile phone. She had just seen the alert for her MarketMoni loan of N100, 000. The way she held on to her phone, the casual onlooker would imagine that the full N100, 000 cash was in her hands.

“I have been looking for a loan to buy a fridge for my soft drink and sachet water business. I have two shops and have to shuttle between them so they can both have cold water. Now, with this loan from MarketMoni, I don’t have to run back and forth anymore”, she said.

Aisha, a Kano resident, is one of the over 350,000 beneficiaries of the Federal Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP). Launched in November 2016, GEEP, which has a target of 400,000 beneficiaries by June 2018, has already impacted 350, 000.

For a government programme, there has been little fanfare or media attention. “We wanted to work before making noise,” an official said.

The Federal Government had been working quietly, behind the scenes, on a project targeted at ensuring economic security and increased productivity for Nigerians through provision of capital.

GEEP, prosecuted under the MarketMoni credit scheme, is the largest and most ambitious microcredit scheme in the history of Nigeria. A multipronged intervention initiative, it is administered by the Bank of Industry. Its overarching thrust is to provide interest-free loans of N100, 000 or more to over 400,000 Nigerian microenterprises (market women, traders, artisans, youths and farmers).

The timeline of implementation has been amazingly on point. Launched in Nov 2016, it had disbursed a total 100,000 loans by July 2017 and became active in 36 states by August 2017. By September 2017, 200,000 beneficiaries had been impacted. That figure had climbed to 300,000 by March 2018.

The programme has also established a nationwide collections platform (all bank branches) while the farmer’s focused initiative, FarmMoni, commenced in April 2018. By June 2018, GEEP will become the world’s largest microcredit scheme with 400,000 loans and beneficiaries.

GEEP, as can be seen from successes recorded so far, goes beyond social good or a campaign promise. It is a direct effort of the Federal Government to break the multi-decade jinx of economic growth without shared prosperity at the base of the pyramid.

Nigeria is currently enjoying a resurgent economy following our recovery from the recession. But to the average Nigerian, who is unable to access loans or raise capital from friends and family, economic growth has remained a mirage, something touted by pundits and on the pages of newspapers

The Federal Government is committed to changing that narrative through GEEP by introducing and driving an era of financial inclusion, improved productivity and shared prosperity. The FG has recognized the imperative of investing in the people at the bottom rung of the pyramid who toil every day on the productive side of the economy. The belief, according to available data, is that that the most important investments in this group are capital and know-how.

MSMEs (predominantly informal micro-enterprises) contribute 76% of Nigeria’s GDP and 60% of labour. Yet, people in this segment consistently cite “access to capital” as their biggest challenge. In 2017, less than 1% of commercial bank credit was received by micro-enterprises. These petty businesses are not “understood,” have no collateral, are too informal, and are therefore neglected by sources of traditional credit. And with only 900 microfinance banks in the country, this sector is severely underserved and their productivity strongly limited by capital.

GEEP is designed and executed with the conviction that those who occupy the wide base of the pyramid should not be left out. There are 35 million people at a minimum and have been identified as an aggressive target for innovative funding and support. These enterprising Nigerians must not be left at the mercy of friends and family who also have too little and are unable to help even when they want to.

Ignoring this critical sector will leave us paying mere lip service to economic empowerment and shared prosperity.

There are set rules and modalities for identifying applicants who are qualified to access loans under the GEEP scheme. This ensures accountability, easy monitoring, repayment and sustainability.

Applicants are encouraged to apply through their registered market associations and Cooperatives. These are structured groups that give credibility to the applicant, validate their involvement in productive activity, and also serve as points of pressure and accountability for repayment of their loans.

The Bank Verification Number (BVN) serves as a unique identifier for applicants to the GEEP programme. BVN registration has been scaled at the base of the pyramid for identifying GEEP applicants.

GEEP has established a 4,000-agent network. The agent network has been equipped with agency banking tools which enable them to open bank accounts or mobile money wallets for intending beneficiaries, capture relevant application information, as well as feed their information to the central GEEP credit assessment database where automated loan decisions are made.

Technology is a major driver because interactions with beneficiaries are driven primarily via their mobile phones – through which the applicants are informed of their status, qualified applicants receive and accept their electronic loan offers, and also receive automated disbursements into their bank accounts.

Each GEEP beneficiary operates a bank account or mobile money wallet, typically opened for them by the GEEP agent thus ensuring financial inclusion for each beneficiary.

For most GEEP beneficiaries, like Aisha Sanusi, this would be their first or most recent use of formalized financial services (banking, mobile money, USSD-banking, agency banking). The hope is that financial habits formed over the 6-month loan period will continue beyond the loan – thereby enabling beneficiaries to build a financial history and develop a savings culture and a track record to access several other financial services. The GEEP mission remains to provide access to finance and sustainable financial inclusion, thereby leading to shared prosperity at scale.

Evaluation and effective monitoring are critical to ensuring that schemes like GEEP are sustainable and will impact many more. It also helps ensure that loans are repaid. GEEP carries it out its monitoring and evaluation mandate through several touch points because of the expansive nature of the programme.

The primary monitoring mechanisms for the programme are its agent networks which are responsible for monitoring the market associations and cooperatives for loan performance. Repayments are largely automated and recorded real-time as soon as the beneficiary makes a successful deposit at a collection points to repay their loan, or the agent makes the deposit on their behalf.

There are also third party evaluators (including donor agencies). They are independent of the programme and help conduct independent field evaluations of the entire programme delivery – including monitoring the agent networks themselves.

The Delivery Unit of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) provides critical oversight and is responsible for probing the programme delivery and processes.

There are also state focal persons. They monitor programme performance and delivery in their states before reporting issues or irregularities back to the OVP.

Finally, the beneficiaries themselves whose testimonials are critical as they provide word of mouth reports on the success or otherwise of the programme

With over 350,000 beneficiaries in less than two years, GEEP is clearly playing a critical role in Nigeria’s development by catalyzing productivity en masse, at scale. By providing access of over N15 billion (and counting) in affordable capital, to a segment that traditionally has little to no access to affordable capital, the GEEP programme plays a critical role that helps to reflate the economy from the bottom. Large-scale programmes like GEEP are complementary to the more systemic economic policies and actions being implemented at the macro level. This why GEEP continues to be described as more than just a campaign promise but a matter of economic security and shared prosperity.

Operational for just two years, GEEP is still at its infancy. The sheer impact of the programme is one that will be felt for a long time because a loan of N100, 000 to Aisha Sanusi in Kano or Inyang Umoh in Calabar has the potential to literally transform their business and changes their lives. Most of them confess that their receipt of GEEP loans, a few weeks after application, usually occurs after several unsuccessful attempts at accessing capital from traditional methods or via friends and family.

GEEP is therefore providing a rare opportunity to change people’s lives, every single day, in a meaningful and tangible and measurable way.

Officials say that the success of GEEP can be traced to the synergistic relationships that exist across board between federal and state, as well as government and multilateral agencies. There are many points of overlap. The social investment programmes are mutually reinforcing – towards the ultimate goal of investing in the people, improving opportunity for their sustenance, and alleviating poverty. N-Power volunteers serve as GEEP agents, taking the loan programme to credible market associations and cooperatives in their local communities.

GEEP loans are offered to cooks of the school feeding programme to procure utensils and tools they need, removing one of the barriers to quick and effective participation. The agent network infrastructure – including mobile money payment partners – can also serve as last-mile payment agents for beneficiaries of the conditional cash transfer (CCT) programme, especially where funds need to be disbursed in remote areas not accessible to traditional banking. The social investment programmes are all one big family and our successes are stronger as a group.

Aisha Sanusi, who was recommended by her market women cooperative, is proof that together, as a group, we can achieve great things.