Gbenga Daniel mourns with late Aboderin’s family

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has expressed his shock on the passing of the Chairman of Punch Nigeria Limited. Mr. Wale Aboderin.

In his message of condolence to the Aboderin family, Otunba Daniel lamented the heartbreaking incident which he described as incomprehensible and very painful at such a youthful age.

“It is with great shock that I received the news of the death of the Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited, Mr. Wale Aboderin – a man of uncommon courage, hard work, vision and integrity who made his mark in the media, sports and philanthropy during his lifetime”.

“It is very saddening and incomprehensible to hear of the terrible loss at such a youthful age when he was still active and full of noble ideas and dreams. He kept the light of Aboderin dynasty aglow with his unique style of management taking the tabloid, PUNCH to an enviable height and made it primus inter pares”.

In his untimely demise, Otunba Daniel stated, “the media world and indeed the whole nation in general has lost a great son but we take solace in his charming life and the wonderful legacies he left behind”.

He then, on behalf of his family and organizations, offered his deepest sympathy on this great loss and pray that Almighty God grants the deceased eternal rest and gives the family, the entire management and staff of Punch Nigeria Limited and those who shared in the grief the courage and strength to move forward in peace.