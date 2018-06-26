Gana asks Buhari to rise to his moral duty of saving Nigerian lives

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

One time minister of information, Prof. Jerry Gana has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to his moral duty of safeguarding lives in the country to prevent the gradual descent into anarchy.

Gana responding to the spate of killings in the country in a statement made available to Vanguard regretted that the country’s democracy was in danger with the killings in the land.

He said:

“I hereby join similar voices across the land to call on Mr. President to rise to his moral and constitutional responsibility as the Commander-in-Chief(C-IN-C) to protect Nigerians from these ruthless, inhuman and aggressive attacks against law-abiding citizens. This is his primary responsibility as guaranteed by. The C-in-C must take urgent and decisive steps to put an end to theseacts of cruelty and inhumanity. The perpetrators and their sponsors must be arrested, and brought to justice. Surely, this is the essence of the Rule of Law.

“The citizens of Nigeria deserve full proof guarantee of their safety and security; they seek effective and competent actions to rebuild the confidence that their Leader is capable of defending their citizenship as Nigerians. Mr. President, the buck stops completely on your table. Nigerians expect you to offer the citizens strong assurances backed by concrete actions as a practical demonstration of your sincerity.

“With the current state of affairs, I fear that our democracy is sliding rapidly into anarchy and hopelessness. As lovers of democracy, we must always be reminded that when truth is absent justice becomes evasive; without justice peace becomes illusive; and without peace genuine democracy becomes impossible. Hence, the nationwide cry for justice, fairness and transparent rule of law, without fear or favour.

“The security of our people and the safety of our homes cannot be compromised under any guise; be it political, ethnic or religious. The loss of one Nigerian life is a painful loss to all Nigerians.

“While we mourn the unacceptable deaths of these innocent Nigerians, may I express my deep and sincere condolences to the families, the people and leaders of the affected communities. I pray that their death would ignite a nationwide resolution of never again should precious Nigerian lives be so tragically wasted.”