I-G approves NHRC audit of police detention cells

The Inspector –General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris has approved the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) request to begin an independent audit of detention cells in all police commands and formations in Nigeria.

The audit would also include all detention cells of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Head, Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) of the ACP Abayomi Shogunle, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Shogunle added that the audit would enable the NHRC oversee the human rights situation of detainees as well as undertake general audit of the state of police detention facilities (cells) in the country.

“This exercise is part of the NHRC 2018 audit of police detention centers in Nigeria,“he said.

The NHRC had urged the Federal Government to review the pre-trial detention system, alleging excessive use and abuse of the practice in Nigeria.

The commission was established by the NHRC ACT, 1995 as amended to deal with all matters relating to promotion, protection and enforcement of human rights in Nigeria.

The PCRRU was established by the police authorities in 2015 with a mandate to receive and resolve cases of professional misconduct brought against officers. (NAN)