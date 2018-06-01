FUTA develops solar powered generator

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The Centre for Renewable Energy Technology, CRET, of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, has developed solar-powered generators called FUTA Solar Box I and FUTA Solar Box 2.

While presenting the generators to FUTA’s management led by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, Director, CRET, Professor Olurinde Lafe, represented by the Associate Director, Professor Moses Awodun, said the idea behind the generator was to alleviate the energy challenge being experienced by Nigerians.

According to him, Box 1 with a capacity of 120w and which comes at a cost of N65,000 with the solar panel and installation, is targeted at students and other low income earners, while the Box 2, which is 200w costs N110,000 with panel and installation; targeted at staff and medium income earners.

While explaining the components and functionality of the power generators, the Project Officer, CRET, Mr. Adekunle Adefela, said the solar boxes are cost effective with no maintenance fee.

Commissioning the generators, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Fuwape, commended the CRET team for its ingenuity, noting that opportunities abound at FUTA and that since renewable energy is a major way out of the challenging energy need, CRET which also operates from a Net Zero building that generates its own electricity, is on the right track.