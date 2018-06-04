FRSC calls for separate bicycle lanes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called on the Kaduna State Government to provide bicycle lanes in its urban roads and other cycling facilities at traffic intersections.



The Kaduna Sector Command of FRSC, Umar Ibrahim, made the call in Kaduna on Monday after a mass bicycle ride by members of the corps and some staff of the state’s ministry of works in commemoration of the World Bicycle Day.

He explained that the measure would encourage members of the public to take up cycling as a mode of transportation.

Ibrahim called on the state government to provide bicycle parking facilities at public places such as secretariats, shopping malls, schools, worship centres, motor parks, and bus stops, among other places.

He said that contrary to belief associating bicycle with poverty, cycling improved health of the rider and reduced the cost that would have been incurred on fuel or transportation.

He described bicycle as “a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and sustainable” means of transportation.

“Not only that, cycling as a means of commuting within reasonable distance, reduces traffic congestion, pollution and urban noise.

“To erase the notion that cycling is a symbol of poverty, public officials must take up cycling, from time to time.

“We will continue with this campaign in Churches, Mosques and public places to encourage people to take up cycling; we need the media for support to create the needed awareness, “the commander said.

Ibrahim explained that the United Nations had in April 2018, declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day, adding that that the mass bicycle ride was organised to mark the event in the state.

He urged the state government to make cycling safe and reliable, and network it with public transport, to enable road users combine cycling with public transport.