Franjane promises to employ Nigerian youths

By Ebun Sessou & Omotola Christopher

Owner of Franjane Royal Hotels and Suites, Sir Francis Okeke, has said his hospitality business would boost the economy of Nigeria and Lagos in particular by engaging more youth to be productive.

He said this during the launch of the hotel in Lagos recently. Okeke who has already employed 40 workers in his hotel noted that the rate of unemployment in Nigeria was high, adding that the establishment of the hotel would contribute to the economic growth of the country by employing youths.

He said: “There are plans to establish more outlets all over the country and the mission will be accomplished. This would enable us engage more youths so as to contribute to the development and growth of the country.

“The new hotel is bringing a new trend into the hospitality business with the facilities are reminiscent of what obtains in other climes.

“Our facility is exceptional and that is our selling point. Our operation is centered on God and we are not into competition with anyone.”

Commissioning the hotel, Bishop, Diocese of Lagos West, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. James Odedeji called on Christians to invest in hospitality business so as to curb immorality rate in the country.