Forum commends Oduah’s defection to APGA

By Nwafor Sunday

APGA Media Warriors Forum has commended the defection of Senator Stella Oduah to APGA, saying that her defection was a sign that Igbo and Nigerians are simultaneously accepting APGA.

Recall that Oduah had left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and joined All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA where according to her, she can continue her political quest of representing women, children and the less privileged.

In a press release issued by the Forums National Coordinator, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, the Forum said that Governor Obiano’s leadership principles and performances was APGA’s Unique Selling Point (USP), and lauded Oduah for leaving her former party described by the federal government as ‘Looters Party’.

In his words, “She did well for deserting her former party. APGA is the best political platform for Igbo. It will be advisable for other Igbo political leaders to embrace the party and use the platform to be a force to reckon with in the nations politics.

“I commend Senator Stella Oduah for her courage and her choice. She did it at the right time. If Ndigbo are not careful they will continue to cry for political marginalization in Nigeria unless the join APGA en-mass and use the party to send a warning signal to Nigerians in the forthcoming 2019 general election.

“APGA is the party that holds the key to Igbo political emancipation and marginalization in Nigeria”, he said.