Foreign, local firms announce muliti-million dollar cassava project in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—A Nigerian company and its foreign partner have announced a multi million dollar direct investment in cultivation of cassava in Enugu State.

A target of 11,000 hectares of cassava farms would be cultivated in 22 locations of 500 hectares per cluster farm in the state.

Announcing the project in Enugu yesterday, chairman of Belform Commercial Agriculture Company Limited, BCACL, Engr Martins Okwor hinted that the project is in partnership with Bimal Kishor Dhunna of United Kingdom and Belform Nigeria Limited and other local partners.

Okwor said the project had already started in Ikem, Isi Uzo Local Government Area of the state aimed at empowering women and youths to produce large quantities of cassava for both local and export needs.

According to him, the Enugu Cassava Project is for small and marginal farmers, ensuring that farming continues to remain a financially viable activity, availing to the farmers’ modern inclusive production services.

He disclosed that the Enugu Casava Project has been unveiled to Enugu State government which expressed appreciation for the investment and its readiness to offer all support necessary for the actualization of the project.

Okwor said the company would fully develop land and allot specific plots to the local farmers, provide seedlings, equipment, expertise management control and training facilities for the farmers to optimize production.

“BCACL will buy the produce from the farmers at going market prices for further processing and export. It is a direct partnership with farmers where they own the farms and the company facilitates production through direct assistance,” Okwor explained.