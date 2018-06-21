FMC begins free genotype screening

By Chioma Obinna, Arinola Kolade & Uche Afamefune

LAGOS—WITH an annual infant death rate of 100,000 from Sickle Cell Disease in Nigeria, the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta, Lagos, has commenced genotype screening for all newborn babies delivered in the hospital with a view to ensuring early diagnosis and prompt management.

Medical Director of the Centre, Dr. Adedaramola Dada, said this as part of events to mark this year’s World Sickle Cell Day with the theme Sickle Cell Disease: Consolidating Our Gains.

Dada lamented that Nigeria, by virtue of its huge population, stood out as the most affected country in Africa, claiming that one out of every four Nigerians, had sickle cell trait.

He said: “FMC Ebute Meta has been in the forefront of reducing the burden of the disorder and putting into conside-ration the psycho-social and economic impacts on the person, the caregivers, the family and the society.”