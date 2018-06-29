Flooding: Obaseki provides relief materials for victims in 8 LGAs

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reassured of his administration’s commitment to provide for emergency needs and relief materials to flood victims in the state, noting that adequate provision has been made to provide succour to ameliorate the effects of natural disasters.

Obaseki, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon, in Benin City, disclosed this during the presentation of relief materials to persons affected by flooding in eight local councils in the state.

The distribution of relief materials was monitored by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), which carried out on the spot assessment of victims.

The affected local councils include: Igueben, Orhionmwon, Uhunmwode, Ovia North East, Esan Central, Etsako Central, Etsako West and Owan East.

The donated materials include: 100 bundles of zinc; 140 bags of cements; 14 bags of 3 inches zinc nails; 14 bags of 4 inches zinc nails; and 140 ceiling board; cash gifts, among other materials.

The governor noted that the Office of the Special Adviser on Special Duties would supervise the entire distribution process in all the affected council areas, while the committees at the local councils, headed by the heads of the councils with members drawn from the Social Welfare Department, counsellors, heads of departments and special assistants in the local government areas, would ensure the relief materials get to the affected persons.

Chairman, Uhunwonde Local Government Area, Hon. Napoleon Agbama, who received the relief materials on behalf of his council, expressed appreciation to the governor for the prompt response, adding, “Governor Obaseki has continued to demonstrate that he is a true leader, who matches action with words.”

Mr Silvester Okoro, Chairman of Orhionmwon local council and Scott Ogbemudia of Ovia North East local council were at the event.