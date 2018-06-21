Breaking News
Flood sacks shops, homes in parts of East-West Road

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT—  flood has taken over parts of Nkpolu axis of the  East-West Road, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, following a downpour form dusk to down in the state.

The development also affected traders along the area as shops could not open based on the development.

A tricycle driver,  who gave his name simply as Mr. Mendel, said the flood affected commuters as they could not use that aspect of the road.

Mendel said: “The rain this morning (yesterday) caused the heavy flood. People were not using this part of the East-West Road because of the flood which covered cars.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


