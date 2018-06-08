First Bank partners WorldRemit on digital money transfer

By Nkiruka Nnorom

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, in partnership with WorldRemit, an international online money transfer service provider, has launched a digital instant money transfer services to Nigeria.

With the partnership, people from some of the 50 countries across the world where WorldRemit operates can now send money directly from their mobile phones into FirstBank accounts in Nigeria without visiting agent locations.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Mr. Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, First Bank, said the partnership signified another landmark in the bank’s global virtual payment and money transfer services.

According to him, WorldRemit’s mobile-first complements the bank’s digital strategy to drive convenient banking tran-sactions from the comfort of homes and offices.

Speaking, Andrew Stewart, Regional Head, Middle East & Africa, WorldRemit, said: “We currently send from over 50 countries to more than 145 receiving destinations, leading the shift to online and mobile money trans-fers and improving speed and convenience for users, while lowering cost.”