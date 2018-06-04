Breaking News
FIRS seals 2 firms over tax debts in Lagos

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Monday, sealed the premises of three companies for failure to pay taxes.

The FIRS enforcement team, led by the Assistant Manager, Legal, FIRS, Ruth Mandeun, sealed Giandan Nigeria Limited, situated at 21 Ladoke Akintola Street, Ikeja, over tax debts totalling N47.779 million. It also sealed Justeen International Limited over N24.779 million tax debt.

Speaking after the exercise, Mandeun said: “It is quite upsetting for us to close down companies, but we just have to perform our lawful mandate. The two companies that were sealed today (yesterday) clearly defaulted in paying their taxes and they are fully aware of the repercussions.

“They will get to be reopened, but that is after they have cleared their debts.”
She added that FIRS is committed to ensuring that all individuals and corporate entities pay their taxes promptly.


