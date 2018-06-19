Firm woos subscribers with ‘Housing Revolution’ at Fairmont Estate in Lekki

By Kingsley Adegboye

Access to affordable land resource for young salary earners who desire an investment in real estate in a controlled and serviced area with augmented living such as durable community roads with good drainage infrastructure, leisure and business parks with constant electricity and devoid of harassment by land grabbers known as Omo-oniles, has now been made possible with the development of Fairmont Estate by Propertymart.

Located in Sangotedo axis of Lekki-Epe Expressway, Fairmont Estate being developed by a Lagos-based real estate firm, is offering affordable land for sale with an innovative and accessible payment structure for the young and upwardly mobile people who are looking for good and affordable value along the Lekki corridor but who do not have the ability to put down bulk sum for land purchase.

To this end, the company has launched a social enterprise strategy which it aptly refers to as Housing Revolution, to intensify the strategy with the Fairmont land sale.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director of Propertymart, Mr. Deji Fasuwon said Housing Revolution was informed by the need to encourage more persons to acquire their own property at an affordable price under a flexible arrangement, which the company is championing with the Fairmont land sale deal.

Fasuwon added that with this deal, subscribers will be able to save over N4 million and pay over a five-year period for premium land asset which is being delivered at an amazingly affordable price.

Asked why the company is beginning its housing revolution from the Lekki corridor, he said: “Given the place of the Lekki corridor as the fastest growing corridor in West Africa, Propertymart believes that to create a business corridor where everyone is welcome, there is need to critically look at affordable and decent housing on the corridor. Propertymart’s entry into the Lekki corridor is to catalyse the creation of inclusive development for all strata of persons that would take advantage of the economic boom being expected in the axis due to the various infrastructural projects ongoing there.

“We want to make affordable and accessible housing possible for the volume of influx of people expected in this vicinity in the next couple of years given the envisaged business and economic infrastructure on the corridor. We are banking on our technical know-how in the area of the provision of affordable and comfortable housing as evident in the past work we have done on similar estates scattered across Nigeria.”

According to Fasuwon, the thrust of the housing revolution is hinged on three critical things such as the provision of needed infrastructure like roads, walk-ways, recreational facilities and security in order to have a serene living community with space and splendour.

He said the second thing is the availability of premium land and housing to the average middle-class Nigerian with convenient payment option of five-year tenor, while the third critical consideration is affordability through creating unique products which are not priced out of the reach of working class Nigerians.

Shedding light on the critical considerations and the choice of Lekki for kick-starting the housing revolution, Propertymart boss said “If you look at the Lekki corridor which is dubbed the new Lagos because of the Free Trade Zone, Seaport, the Airport, the Dangote Refinery and other big-ticket projects coming there and the fact that everything on the Mainland and Island is moving there now, it is just wise that people should take advantage of the Fairmont land sale promo.

“With the ongoing Fairmont land sale in Lekki, Propertymart is steadily reversing the country’s housing deficit especially in an area most Nigerians believe is out of their reach”.

Speaking further on the Fairmont Lekki offer, Mr. Deji Fasuwon said though payment can be made at once by those who prefer the one-off payment option, there is opportunity for payment in instalment spread across a five-year period with just N640,000 initial deposit.

Beyond the issue of access and affordability, the company is also pushing safety, security and style as advantages of the Fairmont Lekki offer given the fact that the land is being offered not only at an unbeatable price, the estate which will be serviced, will have wide paved roads, play areas, large walkways and recreational facilities with a guarantee of constant electricity.

While comparing the Fairmont Lekki offer to similar developed and serviced plots, a survey of housing estate prices in the Lekki area revealed that a similar serviced plot of land of the same standard around the Lekki-Ajah area goes for as high as twenty million naira while a plot of Fairmont land is being sold at twelve million, eight hundred naira (excluding ancillary charges) with opportunity of instalmental payment which starts with N640,000 while others are doing one-off payments which are not suitable to the cash-flow of salary earners who desire a share in the thriving prospect of the Lekki corridor.