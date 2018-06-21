Firm urges communities to raise environmental literacy level

By Prince Okafor

Getjama Limited, a data management firm, has called on community leaders across the country to help raise environmental sanitation literacy level in the country.



This came as the firm collaborated with the waste management society of Nigeria to clean up some parts of Lagos State.

This was made known yesterday by the Marketing and communication strategist, Getjama Ltd, Nnenna Igwe, during the cleaning exercise at the Eti-Osa local government area in Lagos.

According to her, “In order to give back to our society, we not only collaborated with WASPA, but also with Tiva’s group, the parent company of Getjama Ltd, NOK360, Lagos State ministries of environmen and education and Gbopa Senior secondary school to not only clean their immediate environment, but to also raise the initiative level of Nigerian youths about environmental sanitation.”

“This is a community engagement program that seeks to raise environmental sanitation literacy level and also instil a sense of cleanliness within the resident of the environment.”

On his part, Lagos state Counselor, waste management of Nigeria, OmutundeAdeola, noted that cleaning their environment and creating awareness on plastic pollution, was the best way to celebrate the world environmental day.

Also the company’s Assistant general secretary, AdelodunOlatunji urged the student to quit the practice of dumping plastic in drainages.