Firm holds entrepreneurs’ summit in Nasarawa

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Determined to open new windows of opportunities’ for budding entrepreneurs in Nasarawa State and beyond, SKDC Global Links Limited, an emerging markets and Events Company has concluded plans for the maiden edition of the Nasarawa Entrepreneurs Summit (NES).

The event is scheduled to hold in Lafia, the state capital on June 20, 2018.

According to Mrs. Stella Ajige, the Project Coordinator, the summit would provide the platform for entrepreneurs to attend the crucial entrepreneurship seminar that would hold as part of the summit. Additionally, participants would also have the opportunity of exhibiting their goods and services to an audience of over 2,000. She added that invited headline speakers will include distinguished experts engaged in small and medium business development.

Ajige said that the NES will further bring the smartest ideas and entrepreneurial spirit of start-ups, innovation hubs, established SMEs together with government, policy makers, industry leaders, consultants and experts. “This unique audience has the influence and intelligence to power faster social and economic development, create collaborative opportunity and stimulate business growth.”

Armed with a mandate to identify barriers and challenges entrepreneurs’ face, the summit will proffer tangible business leeway to enable entrepreneurs seek innovative solutions like learning effective leadership communication skills, how to grow a business, the power of networking, influencing government policy and getting funding access towards expanding opportunities for all small business players.

Beyond participating in the summit, the exhibitions will feature fascinating sights and sounds of Nasarawa – Tourism sites/products/economic assets; cultural and heritage exhibitions. Service sectors such as: telecoms services, software, digital television, videos, music and local movie industry, Nollywood; subscriptions for cable television, payment gateways, tech support retail and wholesale trade, banking, business and accounting solutions providers; insurance, mining, manufacturing, fashion and style would be part of the package and focal point.