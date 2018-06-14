Breaking News
Translate

Find Out More About How To Upgrade Your HND Into A UK Degree At Sheffield Hallam University

On 6:00 amIn News, Sponsored by sundayComments

Sheffield Hallam University, one of the UK’s most popular universities, is offering a £3,000 automatic discount on their wide range of top-up courses*. If you have a Higher National Diploma (HND), our top-up degree is a great way to boost your existing qualifications and open up new career possibilities.

Top-up courses typically take one or two years to complete, depending on what you achieved in your HND and what degree you want to do, but top-up students will graduate with a full honours degree from Sheffield Hallam University.

Top-up degree courses

We offer top-up courses in subjects including the following:

  • Business and Finance

  • Business Management

  • International Events and Leisure Management

  • International Events Management with Arts and Entertainment

  • International Hotel and Resort Management

  • Food Marketing Management

  • Forensic and Security Technologies

  • Information Technology with Business Technologies

  • International Banking and Investment

  • International Business

  • Real Estate Management

  • Software Development

  • Tourism and Hospitality Business Management

  • Manufacturing Engineering

Find out more at www.shu.ac.uk/prospectus

Gain industry experience while you study

Our undergraduate and postgraduate courses are designed in consultation with industry and business experts and many of our students take part in real-life work placements and consultancy projects alongside their course. We are proud of our excellent employment rate with 93% of our graduates in work or further study within six months.

Hear from one of our students

Rinene Oshaka, from Calabar, studied BSc Biotechnology (top-up) at Sheffield Hallam University. She said:

“For the first time in my life, I’ve experienced a modern laboratory and get to work with equipment that I have only read about in books.

‘Now that I’ve had the chance to use the latest technology, I’m excited about working as a scientist.”

Find out more

To find out more about Sheffield Hallam and entry requirements for top-up courses, contact our office in Lagos:

Sheffield Hallam University

Nigeria Office

3rd Floor, 76 Opebi Road

Ikeja, Lagos

Phone – 08074094970 or 08074094965

Emailafrica@shu.ac.uk

Websitewww.shu.ac.uk/international

*Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.shu.ac.uk/scholarships for more details.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.