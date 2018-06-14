Find Out More About How To Upgrade Your HND Into A UK Degree At Sheffield Hallam University

Sheffield Hallam University, one of the UK’s most popular universities, is offering a £3,000 automatic discount on their wide range of top-up courses*. If you have a Higher National Diploma (HND), our top-up degree is a great way to boost your existing qualifications and open up new career possibilities.
Top-up courses typically take one or two years to complete, depending on what you achieved in your HND and what degree you want to do, but top-up students will graduate with a full honours degree from Sheffield Hallam University.
Top-up degree courses
We offer top-up courses in subjects including the following:
Business and Finance
Business Management
International Events and Leisure Management
International Events Management with Arts and Entertainment
International Hotel and Resort Management
Food Marketing Management
Forensic and Security Technologies
Information Technology with Business Technologies
International Banking and Investment
International Business
Real Estate Management
Software Development
Tourism and Hospitality Business Management
Find out more at www.shu.ac.uk/prospectus
Gain industry experience while you study
Our undergraduate and postgraduate courses are designed in consultation with industry and business experts and many of our students take part in real-life work placements and consultancy projects alongside their course. We are proud of our excellent employment rate with 93% of our graduates in work or further study within six months.
Hear from one of our students
Rinene Oshaka, from Calabar, studied BSc Biotechnology (top-up) at Sheffield Hallam University. She said:
“For the first time in my life, I’ve experienced a modern laboratory and get to work with equipment that I have only read about in books.
‘Now that I’ve had the chance to use the latest technology, I’m excited about working as a scientist.”
Find out more
To find out more about Sheffield Hallam and entry requirements for top-up courses, contact our office in Lagos:
Sheffield Hallam University
Nigeria Office
3rd Floor, 76 Opebi Road
Ikeja, Lagos
Phone – 08074094970 or 08074094965
Email – africa@shu.ac.uk
Website – www.shu.ac.uk/international
*Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.shu.ac.uk/scholarships for more details.