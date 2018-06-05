FIFA World Cup (9 Days to go) : Team Profile – KOREA REPUBLIC

Continent: Asia

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 14

First stage appearances: 9

Semi final appearances: 1

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1954

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: 4th place (2002)

Key Player: KI SUNG-YUENG

Now heading for his third FIFA World Cup, Korea Republic captain Ki has arguably become the nation’s most recognisable footballer. A technically gifted midfielder blessed in all aspects of the game, the Swansea City player has now spent six seasons in the English Premier League.

MATCHES