FIFA World Cup (9 Days to go) : Team Profile – KOREA REPUBLIC

Korea Republic are Asia’s most successful FIFA World Cup nation. They have featured in nine World Cups, reaching the 2002 semi-finals on home soil.
Continent: Asia
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 14
First stage appearances: 9
Semi final appearances: 1
Finals: 0
Titles: 0
First World Cup: 1954
Last World Cup: 2014
Best outing: 4th place (2002)
Key Player: KI SUNG-YUENG
Now heading for his third FIFA World Cup, Korea Republic captain Ki has arguably become the nation’s most recognisable footballer. A technically gifted midfielder blessed in all aspects of the game, the Swansea City player has now spent six seasons in the English Premier League.
June 18: SWEDEN vs KOREA REP
June 23: KOREA REP vs MEXICO
June 27: KOREA REP vs GERMANY
WORLD CUP SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu (Vissel Kobe, Japan), Kim Jin-Hyeon (Cerezo Osaka/JPN), Cho Hyun-Woo (Daegu FC)
Defenders: Kim Young-Gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande/CHN), Jang Hyun-Soo (FC Tokyo/JPN), Jung Seung-Hyun (Sagan Tosu/JPN), Yun Yong-Sun (Seongnam FC), Oh Ban-Suk (Jeju United), Kim Min-Woo (Sangju Sangmu), Park Joo-Ho (Ulsan Hyundai), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Go Yo-Han (FC Seoul), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)