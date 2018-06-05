Breaking News
FIFA World Cup (9 Days to go) : Team Profile – KOREA REPUBLIC

Korea Republic are Asia’s most successful FIFA World Cup nation. They have featured in nine World Cups, reaching the 2002 semi-finals on home soil.

FIFA Ranking: 61

Continent: Asia

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 14

First stage appearances: 9

Semi final appearances: 1

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1954

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: 4th place (2002)

Key Player: KI SUNG-YUENG

Now heading for his third FIFA World Cup, Korea Republic captain Ki has arguably become the nation’s most recognisable footballer. A technically gifted midfielder blessed in all aspects of the game, the Swansea City player has now spent six seasons in the English Premier League.

MATCHES

June 18: SWEDEN vs KOREA REP

June 23: KOREA REP vs MEXICO

June 27:  KOREA REP vs GERMANY

WORLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu (Vissel Kobe, Japan), Kim Jin-Hyeon (Cerezo Osaka/JPN), Cho Hyun-Woo (Daegu FC)

Defenders: Kim Young-Gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande/CHN), Jang Hyun-Soo (FC Tokyo/JPN), Jung Seung-Hyun (Sagan Tosu/JPN), Yun Yong-Sun (Seongnam FC), Oh Ban-Suk (Jeju United), Kim Min-Woo (Sangju Sangmu), Park Joo-Ho (Ulsan Hyundai), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Go Yo-Han (FC Seoul), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Midfielders: Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City/WAL), Jung Woo-Young (Vissel Kobe/JPN), Ju Se-Jong (Asan Mugunghwa FC), Koo Ja-Cheol (FC Augsburg/GER), Lee Jae-Sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Lee Seung-Woo (Hellas Verona/ITA), Moon Seon-Min (Incheon United)
Forwards: Kim Shin-Wook (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg/AUT)

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): BELGIUM


