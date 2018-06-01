FIFA World Cup (13 Days to go) : Team Profile – SERBIA

Continent: Europe

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 19

First stage appearances: 11

Semi final appearances: 2

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1930

Last World Cup: 2010

Best outing: 4th place (1930, 1962)

* Including participations of Yugoslavia & Serbia and Montenegro

Key Player: BRANISLAV IVANOVIC

Ivanovic recently reached a century of caps for his national team. Having won the UEFA Champions League and three English Premier League titles with Chelsea, he now plays his club football in Russia for Zenit St Petersburg.

MATCHES:

June 17: COSTA RICA vs SERBIA

June 22: SERBIA vs SWITZERLAND

June 27: SERBIA vs BRAZIL

