FIFA World Cup (13 Days to go) : Team Profile – SERBIA

Serbia failed to reach Brazil 2014, but will return to the global finals at Russia 2018 after winning European qualifying Group D.
Continent: Europe
READ ALSO: FIFA World Cup : Team Profile – COSTA RICA
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 19
First stage appearances: 11
Semi final appearances: 2
Finals: 0
Titles: 0
First World Cup: 1930
Last World Cup: 2010
Best outing: 4th place (1930, 1962)
* Including participations of Yugoslavia & Serbia and Montenegro
Key Player: BRANISLAV IVANOVIC
Ivanovic recently reached a century of caps for his national team. Having won the UEFA Champions League and three English Premier League titles with Chelsea, he now plays his club football in Russia for Zenit St Petersburg.
MATCHES:
June 17: COSTA RICA vs SERBIA
June 22: SERBIA vs SWITZERLAND
June 27: SERBIA vs BRAZIL
NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): GERMANY