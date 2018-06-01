Breaking News
Translate

FIFA World Cup (13 Days to go) : Team Profile – SERBIA

On 12:34 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Serbia failed to reach Brazil 2014, but will return to the global finals at Russia 2018 after winning European qualifying Group D.

FIFA Ranking: 35

Continent: Europe

READ ALSO: FIFA World Cup : Team Profile – COSTA RICA

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 19

First stage appearances: 11

Semi final appearances: 2

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1930

Last World Cup: 2010

Best outing:  4th place (1930, 1962)

Including participations of Yugoslavia & Serbia and Montenegro

Key Player: BRANISLAV IVANOVIC

Ivanovic recently reached a century of caps for his national team. Having won the UEFA Champions League and three English Premier League titles with Chelsea, he now plays his club football in Russia for Zenit St Petersburg.

MATCHES:

June 17: COSTA RICA vs SERBIA

June 22: SERBIA vs SWITZERLAND

June 27: SERBIA vs BRAZIL

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): GERMANY

 

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.