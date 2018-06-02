FIFA World Cup (12 Days to go) : Team Profile – GERMANY

Continent: Europe

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 18

First stage appearances: 14

Semi final appearances: 13

Finals: 8

Titles: 4

First World Cup: 1934

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: Champion (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Key Player: TONI KROOS

One of the finest midfielders of his generation, Kroos was a key component in the team that secured Germany’s fourth world title in 2014. He has won the UEFA Champions League with both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.