FIFA World Cup (12 Days to go) : Team Profile – GERMANY

Reigning FIFA World Cup holders, Germany return to Russia in a bid to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil in 1962.
FIFA Ranking: 1
Continent: Europe
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 18
First stage appearances: 14
Semi final appearances: 13
Finals: 8
Titles: 4
First World Cup: 1934
Last World Cup: 2014
Best outing: Champion (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
Key Player: TONI KROOS
One of the finest midfielders of his generation, Kroos was a key component in the team that secured Germany’s fourth world title in 2014. He has won the UEFA Champions League with both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
MATCHES:
June 17: GERMANY vs MEXICO
June 23: GERMANY vs SWEDEN
June 27: KOREA REP vs GERMANY