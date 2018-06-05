Breaking News
FIFA files criminal complaint against secondary ticket firm Viagogo

FIFA on Tuesday said it had filed a criminal complaint against the secondary ticketing site Viagogo, insisting it wanted to “protect fans” from participating in unauthorised ticket sales during the upcoming World Cup.

“Over the past months, FIFA has received numerous complaints from individuals, consumer protection bodies and other market players over the opaque and deceptive business conduct of Viagogo AG,” FIFA said in a statement, noting that it had filed a criminal complaint with Geneva prosecutors on June 4.


