FIFA 2026 World Cup Bid: Morocco’s loss, Africa’s disappointment — Talle

Abuja – Musa Talle, Chairman, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association (FA) on Wednesday said that Morocco’s failed bid to host the 2026 World Cup was a big disappointment to Africa.



Talle, said world’s football governing body, FIFA’s decision was a dash of Africa’s expectations.

He said that expectations for a second World Cup on African soil had been brought to a momentary halt.

NAN reports that Morocco lost the hosting rights to Canada, U.S. and Mexico, who presented a tripartite bid.

Morocco polled 65 votes against 134 votes polled by the three North American nations to emerge winners.

The voting which was done at the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow had 200 out of 211 FIFA member-nations participate in the balloting.

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest senior global soccer fiesta with 48 countries playing in 80 matches. (NAN)