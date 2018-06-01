FG urged to review fees at Nigerian Law School

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—A Benin, Edo State-based legal practitioner, Mr Olayiwola Afolabi, has called for a downward review of the school fees charged at the Nigerian Law School across the country, saying that the increase in the school fees had deprived some young graduates the opportunity of enrolling at the Law School for their mandatory one year course.

Afolabi made the appeal shortly after the annual Judiciary Staff award ceremony at the State High Court complex, Benin City and hosted by the Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice E. Ikponmwen,

Afolabi who commended the hardworking staff of the judiciary in the state, said that it was expensive for would be lawyers in Nigeria these days to enrol for the mandatory one year course, just as he recalled that in his days, he paid N70,000 for the course.

He said: “When I was in the Nigerian Law School, before I graduated, I paid only N70,000, but now, if you are not rich, you will need to be supported. I am calling on the Federal Government to ensure that it reduces the school fees because it is now too expensive for would-be lawyers.

“To be a lawyer these days in Nigeria, you must be rich, that is why some law graduates cannot go for the one year programme and some of them have to step down because they do not have the money to pay. This is an appeal to the Federal Government to step in by reducing the school fees charged by the Law School nationwide.”