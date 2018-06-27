FG tasked over infiltration of ISIS operatives into Nigeria

By Evelyn Usman

President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators in Nigeria, AISSON, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, has called on the Federal Government to urgently address the infiltration of ISIS operatives into the country, by implementing effective counter-terrorism strategies.

Ona, in statement yesterday, described the ISIS threat as real, having been manifesting in Nigeria for years.

“This threat is looming larger now as the terrorist organization loses its real estate in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Libya. Nigeria must not be the next battleground of ISIS in the world,’ he said.

He said the arrest of two ISIS commanders in Abuja by the Department of State Services showed that ISIS was already operational within Nigeria, even as he commended DSS for a job well done and urged it to redouble its efforts with a view to ensuring that the terrorists do not thrive in Nigeria.

Ona also advised government to reduce the number of international airports in the country, noting it might not be able to adequately cover all of them from a security stand-point.