FG raises maternity leave to 4 months

The Federal Government has increased maternity leave from three to four months.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who disclosed this at the ongoing International Labour Congress, ILC, in Geneva, Switzerland, said employers of labour, both private and public sectors, have been barred from sacking women from work either due to their marital or maternity status.

He said: “Employers of labour in Nigeria are, by regulation, requested to provide workplace creches for nursing mothers for ease at workplace.

“In the public service, government recently increased the period for maternity leave from 12 to 16 weeks, to allow enough recuperation for both baby and mother, especially in the area of breastfeeding.

“In addition, all disciplinary proceedings against any female staff, which might have been taken during the period of her maternity leave shall be put in abeyance till the expiration of the leave.

“Employers of labour are barred from removal of women from work due to their marital or maternity status.”

He said illegal labour migration, contract staffing and labour casualisation, which affect most women, are being reformed through policies and regulations at national, bilateral and multilateral levels.