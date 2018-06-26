FG mulls new legislation for Cybercrime

… to launch network for Cyber diplomats

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA– The federal government says it is working on a transparency scheme and counter-intelligence legislation to bolster Nigeria’s defences against all forms of cyber-attacks and foreign interference.

This is as it reiterated its resolve to work with the National Assembly to build international norms to regulate adverse state behavior in the cyberspace.

It also vowed to impose sanctions on those that undermine national interests and global security on the cyberspace.

The minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu disclosed this on Tuesday, while delivering his keynote speech at the 2018 Cybersecurity conference organized by the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime held in Abuja with the theme: “Cybersecurity : The Implications of Disruptive Technologies on National Security and Economy”.

He said one of the most important principles underpinning the rules-based order in the cyberspace is that nations must resolve their differences peacefully through negotiations, saying that the importance of the new legislation cannot be over emphesised.

The minister said cyber conflict is no longer a rising phenomenon, but a new- battlefield; one that, upcoming years will redefine the way in which states behave, cooperate, respond, and ultimately wage war, adding that cyber-attacks can disable critical infrastructure, while digital disinformation and manipulation can sow discord and conflict in free societies, and undermine the very institutions which sit at the heart of our democracies.

‘‘We are introducing transparency scheme and counter-intelligence legislation with the Office of the national Security Adviser, ONSA to bolster our defences against foreign interference. We shall continue to work with ONSA and the National Assembly to reinforce or build international norms to regulate adverse state behaviour, and we will continue to partner with NASS and ONSA to impose sanctions on those that undermine our interests and global security on the cyberspace.

‘‘Cyber is no doubt, the new frontier. Conflict is no longer restricted to the physical world, and cyber is opening up new opportunities for nation states to challenge one another. Cyber-related threats to Nigeria and our region are increasing in number, type and sophistication.

‘‘The significance of cyberspace to the economic growth and security of our nation is no longer in doubt. Globally, most organizations are defining and aligning their roles to the cyberspace in order to continue to be relevant in their contents.

‘‘International treaties and cybercrime law shows that cyberspace is not simply a jungle where the strong do what they want and the weak suffer what they must. The law applies there just as it does elsewhere. Especially in times of tension and conflict, the law should not be silent.

‘‘Cyber conflict represents a rapidly changing strategic problem for nation states; and lacks an adequate policy framework to manage its implications. Cyber space crosses multiple national, administrative and jurisdictional boundaries, and brings a wide array of non-state actors together, from commercial entities, individuals, cybercriminals, to terrorist groups; creating a terrain that blends all possible scopes of action.’’

He noted that the lCT Roadmap 2017 -2020 and Cybercrime Act 2015 were meant to commit Nigeria to a proactive strategy and diplomatic agenda to ensure the deployment, utilization of lCTs and safe and secure cyberspace.

According to Shittu, the ministry is currently working with ONSA for safer and resilient communities and is partnering with the ONSA to ensure full implementation of the framework.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buharl, on the 24th August 2017, issued a Presidential directive for implementation of the Policy framework and National Action Plan for preventing and countering violent extremism.

The Policy is aimed at mainstreaming peace building into national efforts in dealing with violent extremism.

As part of efforts to secure the Nigerian Cyberspace, the minister said the Ministry in conjunction with the ONSA had planned to launch a network for Cyber diplomats who will help to build trust so that Nigerians can agree on norms for online conduct.

‘‘National security is the foundation on which our freedoms have been built and maintained. Keeping Nigerians safe, secure and free is our most fundamental responsibility. We are building strong defence and resilient communities by leveraging on lCTs,’’ he added.