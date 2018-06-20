FG moves to secure borders, commissions new curriculum, training manual for NIS

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – As part of efforts towards tackling the issue of Nigeria’s porous land borders, the federal government has commissioned a new curriculum and training manual for four training institutions of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS.

The training centres where the new schemes of study would be used include the Command and Staff College, Sokoto, Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano (ITSK), Nigeria Immigration Training School, Orlu and Nigeria Immigration Training School, Ahoada.

Presenting the curriculum Wednesday at the service headquarters in Abuja, Minister of Interior, Abdulrahaman Dambazau, said the manual would help the personnel in delivering efficient services for the good of the country as well as to checkmate and solve the daily problems posed by the porous borders in the country.

“This training manual is important because, without training, there is no way we can carry out our expectations. We have emerging challenges like security and cross border issues and we need to improve. This is because as we are producing curriculum to combat security challenges, criminals are also producing their own in order to be a step ahead.

“Also, officers will now have to attend promotional courses and write promotional exams for every rank, so it is not going to be business as usual. Gone are the days when some officers, new in the, Service get promoted twice a year, while some have spent more than 10 years in the Service without promotion. This leads to laxity on the part of the new officers having things the easy way, while those not being promoted will not put more effort in their jobs because they are not being promoted.”

Earlier, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, said the production of the manual was a landmark achievement because it brought together members of the academia and service personnel.

“This is the first time in the history of Nigeria Immigration Service that we will be developing an all encompassing intellectual curriculum. This is a clear demonstration that the academia cannot only interact with the public service but also with regimentation.

“I strongly believe that this initiative will produce well trained and better equipped officers and men that will further reposition the NIS to contribute its quota in the change agenda of this administration. Training and manpower development is a strong foundation and pivotal to the life, continued existence, effectiveness and efficiency of an organization, especially one like ours”, he said.