FG launches AIDS indicator impact survey to support victims

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—The Federal Ministry of Health and donor partners, yesterday, begun the pilot stage of the 2018 Nigeria AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) across the country.

Mr Anayo Ozowuba, South South Zonal Coordinator of NAIIS disclosed this to journalists in Calabar, Cross River State to mark the commencement of the pilot exercise in the state.

He said that Cross River was chosen as the pilot state for the South South zone.

He added that this would last for two weeks after which results would be analyzed before the real exercise commences across the 36 states of the federation.

His words: “NAIIS has been termed the largest single population-based survey ever to be conducted in the World. This will involve a two-stage cluster survey of 88,775 randomly selected households in Nigeria, sampled from among 3,551 nationally representative clusters or enumeration areas.

“Expected to include approximately 168,029 participants, ages 15-64 years and children, ages 0-14 from the selected households,” he said.

He hinted that the World Global AIDS report in 2017 indicated that, out of the 184 million people in Nigeria, 3.2 million were living with HIV/AIDS.

“This is the second highest in the World. HIV prevalence in Nigeria is currently at 3.4 per cent,” he said.