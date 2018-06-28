FG dismisses global report on Nigeria’s poverty level

To spend N250bn on export zones

Approves N3.17bn for consultancy

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Federal Government, yesterday, dismissed the Brookings Report on Nigeria as the new global headquarters of poverty as it now has the highest number of poor persons in the world.

Findings by the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organisation based in Washington, DC, America, published a week ago indicated that Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the largest number of extreme poor in early 2018 with six persons becoming poor every minute.

But fielding questions from State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, argued that the indices used for the report may have been complied when Nigeria was in recession

He advised Nigerians not to be overly worried about the report because the current administration’s urgent infrastructure programmes and enabling environment for businesses will make poverty in the country disappear.

He said the poverty report might have been written based on when Nigeria was in recession, advising that the country should not kill itself over the report that poverty was increasing.

He said: “I think first, we need to understand when we get these reports. There are reports that are lagging in indicators, which means people are reporting on history. There are reports that are leading indicators, which means that they are forward looking and of course, there are reports that capture generally what you do, which is current.

“They are actually dealing with what is current. So, when you get reports from Brookings Institute or all sorts of people, you need to look at the context. Somebody may have written a report when we were in recession.

The Minister also disclosed that Nigeria was not be in a hurry to sign the Continental Free Trade Agreement, as it was important for government to adequately deliberate on the deal before President Buhari gives the direction to go next.

N250bn for export zones

Enelamah also announced the Federal Executive Council approval of establishment of world-class export-oriented economic zones in six geopolitical zones of Aba, Lagos, Katsina, Calabar and Kano as a total cost of N250 billion, through a limited liability company to be set up for the purpose and partnership with international companies.

N3.17bn for consultancy

Already, consultants to facilitate these zones are to be paid N3.17 billion for their work, which will also be for smaller but similar zones in Akwa Ibom, Makurdi, etc

The FEC directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure stricter compliance with Presidential Executive Order 1, concerning ease of doing business in Nigeria, and to comply with 72-hour deadline for responding to public inquiries or complaints made through the online portal of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC.

Free trade zones

On free trade zones, Enelamah said: “The ministry brought two memos to the council. The first one is a memorandum that sought the council’s approval for effective implementation of Projects Made in Nigeria Exports, something called Project-MINE Initiative, which is aimed at developing world class export oriented special economic zones across the six geo-political zones of council. And that memo was approved.

“We are going to do one in Lagos State Lekki Free Trade Zone Area, one in Katsina in Funtau Cotton Cluster Zone Area and another one in Abia in Enyimba City. We are also going to develop to world class standard the existing two zones that the government has in Calabar and Kano.

“In addition, the council also approved pre-development work to start and develop Green Field Special Economic Zone in Akwa Ibom, in Benue and in Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Kwara and Sokoto states with a further roll out to other locations in phase two.”

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Gabar Shehu, who briefed on behalf of Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has acquired a facility for the Computer Based Test to reduce examination leakages.

He said: “JAMB had ran their test for people who seek admission for universities using computer based testing agencies and this is being attended by leakages over time. And in order to stop that, JAMB has been able to set up their own infrastructure for conducting these examinations.

“They have realised that they have not sufficiently covered the grounds. They have requested for government to buy up one of the CBT test organisations for N133million. They bought over the infrastructure, equipment and building. The effort is that JAMB wants to take total control of all of these examination processes in order to avoid leakages that had in the past attended their own examinations.”