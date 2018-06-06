Fela-Durotoye, Monye, Egube, others to speak at House on The Rock finance seminar

THE House on The Rock Church has concluded plans to hold a finance seminar in order to provide nuggets for the management and multiplication of wealth.

A statement by the church said the event would hold on June 9, 2018 in Lagos.

Expected speakers at the event include the Founder and CEO of House of Tara, Tara Fela-Durotoye; Chairman, AltAssist Limited, Sam Egube; CEO of Healthplus Nigeria, Bukky George: Managing Partner, Ciuci Consulting, Chukwuka Monye; Head, Specialized Markets & Capital Markets Origination, Union Bank, Shola Olubi; CEO, Primera Africa Securities, Lilian Olubi; General Manager, Corporate Treasury, MTN Communications Limited Ishmael Nwokwocha; CEO, Farmgate Agro Allied Company, Ronke Ogunbufunmi.

The statement reads: “In the world we live in today, especially given the current enterprise environment and cut-throat competition, your education and business exposure is not complete without requisite financial literacy because whatever you cannot measure you cannot manage. Many times when we engage in business development, we seem to be more engrossed with making money instead of learning more about managing and even multiplying it.

Also, God never designed you to live off a single stream of income – whether it be paid income from employment or profits from your entrepreneurial exploits. A subtle allusion in the Bible was the Garden of Eden which was watered by four streams; Pishon, Gihon, Hiddekel (the Tigris) and Euphrates. If that’s anything thing to go by, then you also should strive to be ‘watered’ by multiple streams of income.

This Saturday, 9th June 2018, the Woman 2 Woman and House On The Rock brings you a very practical Finance Seminar: Strategies for Creating and Sustaining Wealth by 10am prompt at The Rock Cathedral, Conoil Junction, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lekki Lagos.

Speakers include business connoisseurs and financial eggheads like: “Tara Fela-Durotoye: the Founder and CEO of House of Tara International is wife to the business strategist and corporate activator, Fela Durotoye and a mother of three boys. She is a leading lady in the make-up profession in Nigeria; launching the first bridal directory and first make-up school in Nigeria.

“Sam Egube: the Chairman, AltAssist Limited, a Lagos-based Management Consulting Firm provides firms with business support, governance systems and framework. His bestseller, Thoughts from a Wealthy Perspective has received critical acclaim.

“Bukky George: the CEO of Healthplus Nigeria, the nation’s first Integrative Pharmacy (the fastest growing pharmacy chain in West Africa) and Casabella International – a one-stop store for grooming and beauty solutions.

“Chukwuka Monye: the Managing Partner, Ciuci Consulting is an innovation strategist, corporate development and consumer intelligence expert. He comes with a foray of experience in strategy formulation, research and human capital development. He is passionate about positive change within the continent.

“Shola Olubi: the Head, Specialized Markets & Capital Markets Origination, Union Bank sure knows a lot about accessing different markets and how to handle stiff entry requirements. Years of practice have exposed him to certain practical truths.

“Lilian Olubi: the CEO, Primera Africa Securities Limited and Founding Partner, Primera Finance Group – a leading boutique Investment and Financial Services group operating in the Security Trading, Financial Advisory and Consumer Finance space. A seasoned Investment Manager with over 10 years of capital market experience will bring all these to the Finance Seminar this Saturday.

“Ishmael Nwokwocha: the General Manager, Corporate Treasury, MTN Communications Limited, Nigeria has over 15 years’ experience in Financial Management, Financial Reporting & Control and Business Advisory Services. In 2014, Euromoney LLP voted him as one of Africa’s Rising Stars and Best Treasurer in the Telecomms Sector.

“Ronke Ogunbufunmi: the CEO, Farmgate Agro Allied Company. She is passionate, self-driven and possesses a motivating persona that engages in exceeding set goals and targets, a visionary leader with executive qualities. She has prowess in communication especially negotiation

Workshops Sessions include: Personal Finance and InvestmentSustaining A Profitable Business in Challenging TimesExports and AgricultureEntrepreneurship

“It’s free but registration is required at www.houseontherock.org.ng

This Seminar is carefully designed to share very practical market intelligence and insights that will enable you optimize your resources and leverage on your comparative advantages.