Fed poly Bauchi implements standardized grading system

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

The Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has implemented the Standardized Grading System of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), for students of the institution.

In a press statement released to newsmen on Tuesday, the rector of the institution, Mr. Sanusi Waziri-Gamau encouraged students to be actively engaged in their studies in order to meet the new academic standard.

“We are implementing the standardized grading system of the NBTE. You are encouraged to study hard as there will be no free marks after exams.

“However, this system of grading will not affect ND1 and HND1 for now, until next session” Mr. Sanusi noted.

The grading system is in compliance to National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) directive that all polytechnics must use a common grading system where 3.50 and above will be graded as distinction, 3.00-3.49 will be graded as upper credit, while 2.50-2.99, 2.00-2.49 will be graded as lower credit and pass respectively.