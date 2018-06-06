FEC approves N1.6bn for 68 anti-smuggling vehicles

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, at its weekly meeting on Wednesday, approved N1.6 billion for the procurement of 68 anti-smuggling vehicles for the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS.



Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of FEC which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister explained that the approved memo was for the procurement of the vehicles was to help the NCS anti-smuggling task force effectively patrol the nation`s borders.

According to her, FEC also approved some VAT exemptions for private properties and reduction of taxes for Small and Medium Enterprenurs (SMEs).

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Ahmed Zainab, disclosed that FEC approved new 8,400 beneficiaries to be trained under the Social Investment Programmes (SIP), towards boosting self-employment.

On the resolutions by the joint sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, said he has nothing to say on the matter.

