Fear grips top politicians, contractors as EFCC revisit abandoned NDDC projects

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, Ibrahim Magu, on Thursday sent a warning notice to contractors who had abandoned multi-million Naira projects across the Niger Delta that it would soon visit the project sites to determine the level of work done in relation to the money paid to those contractors.

Magu warned that where public fund is found to have been taken without commensurate work done, those involved would be made to face the full weight of the law.

The acting chairman spoke in Abuja when officials of the National Association of Niger-Delta Students, NANDS, visited him.

Magu said, “We will visit such projects and ensure the completion of the projects and where money has been taken; we will go after them and recover the money. We will ensure that justice is done.

He noted that there was need for the anti-graft agency, to visit the region and ensure that money paid for the execution of developmental projects, but which have not been executed was recovered and the defaulters made to face the long arm of the Law.

He said: “There will be a project monitoring team, which will partner with civil societies to monitor the award of contracts by the NDDC and execution of the projects.

“So, there is a need for us to partner in each of the states in the region. We will visit such projects and ensure the completion of the projects and where money has been taken; we will go after the thieves and recover the money. We will ensure that justice is done.”

Magu, who was bestowed with the award of 21st Century Icon of Integrity and Role Model to the Younger Generation by NANDS, commended the students for the gesture and urged them to support the fight against corruption.

He said: “We have always solicited support from the youths. I am encouraged and we recognize what you are doing. We need people like you to take the anti-corruption message to the grassroots.”

National President, NANDS, Lucky Emonefe, who led the delegation, described Magu as “a fearless and dogged fighter” and pledged the support of the association in mobilising the youths of the region to embrace the fight against corruption.