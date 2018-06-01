FCTA shares N2.3bn to Area Councils, others

By Henry Umoru

FEDERAL Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed the sum of N2.3bn to the six Area Councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as their share of statutory allocation for the month of April.

The shared figures show an increase of M100 million over the figure for March.

Disclosing this yesterday in Abuja during the Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee(JAAC) meeting, FCT Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa however tasked the council Chairmen to ensure judicious utilization of funds disbursed to the Councils.

He further harped on the need for the Council Chairmen to redouble their efforts towards providing improved services to the people at the grassroots level in demonstration of the gains of the change agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari government.