FBNQUEST launches ‘#BUILDINGTOGETHER’ Initiative

FBNQuest Asset Management, the asset management subsidiary of the FBN Holdings group has commenced an investment awareness campaign tagged “#BuildingTogether”. This initiative is targeted at providing Nigerians with extensive insights on retail and institutional investment opportunities which will help them take advantage of what the markets currently offer.



This campaign reiterates FBNQuest Asset Management’s position as the ideal investment partner with deep insights, expertise and experience, with whom individuals and corporate organisations can partner to achieve their most audacious goals.

In addition to providing bespoke investment advice and support, FBNQuest Asset Management offers a diverse range of mutual funds ranging from the FBN Money Market Fund, FBN Fixed Income Fund and FBN Heritage Fund to the innovative FBN Nigeria Smart Beta Equity Fund and FBN Nigeria Eurobond (USD) Fund. These offer low, medium and high risk investment options which retail and corporate investors alike can take advantage of. Similarly, the business offers discretionary portfolio management and liquidity management solutions which can be utilised over short or extended investment cycles by institutions and individuals.

According to Mr. Ike Onyia, MD/CEO of FBNQuest Asset Management, “The #BuildingTogether initiative is designed to help both existing clients and the investing public become aware of the possibilities available for achieving their short, medium and long term financial goals. At FBNQuest Asset Management, we have grown our products and offerings over the years, and continue to demonstrate our passion for partnering with our clients to achieve success. We believe that as true investment management partners, we can help them facilitate the achievement of their dreams and aspirations”.

FBNQuest Asset Management was recognised as the ‘Best Asset Manager in Nigeria’ in the prestigious Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2017. The prestigious Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey is the industry’s leading barometer of the world’s best service and product providers. The survey covers 15 different product and client categories and has ranking results in 70 countries, in which FBNQuest Asset Management emerged number one in Nigeria.y funds, as well as segregated and special accounts.