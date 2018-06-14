Fayemi suspends campaign for Sallah, wishes Muslims Happy Celebration

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- The Candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has suspended campaign activities for tomorrow Friday June 15, 2018, to enable Muslim members and friends observe the end of Ramadan fasting.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Council, Wole Olujobi, said tomorrow visits to Efon and Ekiti South West local governments have been suspended to resume on Saturday, June 17, 2018.

The campaign council congratulated Muslims for successful end of Ramadan, urging Muslims nationwide to learn from the lessons of the yearly fasting.

“The significance of the period should act as a tonic for the adherents of the Islamic faith to reunite with their Maker and act like Him to make Nigeria great in her economic revival and diversification efforts,” Olujobi said.

He added: “The period of Ramadan is for a divine sacrifice in the larger interest of humanity. If we allow this spirit to govern our lives, then we can expect all the grace we need to grow as a nation.

“As Muslims, we must emulate Prophet Mohammed’s virtues of humility, perseverance and love for our fellow human beings and always seek to help the people in need”.

He urged the youth and other faithful to celebrate the Ramadan holiday with restraint, saying reckless celebration is not associated with the Muslim festival.