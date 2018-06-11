Our father was murdered, Itima’s children cry out

By Samson Echenim

After six years of silence over their father’s death, children of the late MD/CEO of Global West Vessels Specialists Limited, Captain Romeo Itima, have cried out for justice, alleging that their father was murdered.

They called on the Federal Government and the Police to probe their father’s death, saying the autopsy carried out on the corpse did not show any sign of drowning.

At the premier of a documentary entitled: ‘The Price of a Dream‘, in honour of the late seaman by his son, Kelvin Itima, weekend, the children aired their suspicion.

Itima said: “My dad was the most experienced seaman in that company. There were several of them, but the wave killed the man that happens to be owner the company.”