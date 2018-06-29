Fashola, Ashafa, Awosika, others advocate reorientation of value system in young people

By Olasunkanmi Akoni The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Mrs Ibukun Awosika among other speakers have stressed the need for Nigerians, especially parents to inculcate right values in their children for national rebirth and development. The personalities spoke at an event in Lagos, Thursday , to mark the 55th Birthday of Fashola, organised by a group of youth, under the umbrella, BRF GABFEST 2018.

Leading the youths at the event with the theme: “The Youth in Nigeria: Mapping the Future,” Fashola in a resolution, urged Nigerian youths to display love for the country and focus on the positive aspects of the nation.

He said that young people fought for the nation’s independence, unity and built some major infrastructure in the past, adding that, the new generation of youths must be determined to drive the nation’s development through reorientation.

He also urged youths seeking political office to aspire with the interest to serve at heart.

“Only those who are ready to take other people’s problem with their own should be in government,” he said.

Fashola called for continued investment in the education sector as well as localisation of education in mother tongue to aid better understanding that would translate into rapid industralisation.

He also called for more skills deployment among youths to increase capacity in local production.

“We have to produce and we have to spend more time with hard work,” he said.

Fashola commended the signing of Executive Order 5 by President Muhammadu Buhari to encourage local content.

Ashafa in his address, stated, “With all sense of responsibility, I sympathize with the Nigerian youth. Everyday you are regaled with very horrific news captions about the heightened insecurity in the Nation, brain drain, the lack of job opportunities for our teeming young people, and the most recent being that Nigeria has taken over from India as the poverty capital of the world, with an estimated 87 Million poor people. “In the midst of all these, most of you are tempted to throw in the towel while you begin to seek more opportunities outside the shores of Nigeria. I do not blame anyone that has chosen this path, however all I ask of you is to take a closer look at your environment and begin to see what others are not seeing. “We must all get our knuckles in and begin to make opportunities of the challenges around us. In the midst of all these true and obvious challenges, I have come across a new set of Nigerian youth, doing brilliantly well in agriculture, processing raw materials to finished goods among others. “I would quickly like to highlight some of the values that I have seen in the man Fashola which I believe the generation of young people can emulate. You would agree with me that BRF is hardworking, industrious, hungry for knowledge. He is a go getter in whose dictionary impossibility cannot be found. As he did in Lagos as Governor, we are seeing him do has the Hon. Minister for Power Works and Housing. “I urge you to also adopt these value systems. It is time for the Nigerian youth to see the vast opportunities that lie in our National Challenges, to believe that this country is yours and you will be here when most of us have exited the scene and to believe that nothing is impossible. It is time for the Nigerian youth to rise up top the occasion.”

While giving a keynote address, Chairman Boards, First Bank Nigeria Limited, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, said that youths and women development and empowerment was important to drive the nation’s economy positively for rapid industrialisation.

Awosika said that there were several out of school children that must be educated or given skills in order to curb youth restiveness and terrorism.

She urged the government to create an enabling environment starting with education as well as getting the right curriculum to get youths prepared for the task of nation building.

“We need to build an eco system for the nation to thrive.

“We have many gaps within our eco system.

“When people are under utilised, then there is agitation,” she said.

She also stressed the need to equip youths with entrepreneurial skills to reduce poverty. Education is key,” she said.

However, panlists at the event lamented political party structures that excluded majority of Nigerians youths and women.