Fans want Super Eagles to rise above defeat

Football fans in Lagos have urged the Super Eagles to rise above the 0-2 defeat to Croatia in their opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

They told newsmen on Monday in Lagos that though the loss was a tough one to bear but that they should not allow it to weigh them down.

They said that ever since the World Cup started, thousands of fans had been trooping in to support their teams at the Eagles Club, Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere Lagos.

Kunle Arowolo said that the Eagles needed to be sharper in the attack, adding that all other departments were okay, but that the attack led by Odion Ighalo was not effective enough.

“The team played well but did not do well at the attack, but it is not time to apportion blames to anybody but for the attack led by Ighalo to raise their game.

“We must approach our next game against Iceland with all manner of consciousness and get all three points or the alternative could be devastating,’’ Arowolo said.

Another fan, Stanley Okwonkwo said that that Super Eagles needed to be business minded up front as the last game showed their weakness in the midfield and attack.

“It was a great game but the better team won at the end, we have to support our team regardless of the loss because it is important for them to believe in themselves.

“I am hopeful that their performance in the next game against Iceland would be better, so let us support them to do well,’’ Okwonkwo said.

Steve Bamijoko, on his part, said that the team needed to work harder in their two remaining matches which were crucial to their progress to round of 16.

“It is obvious that there are no pushovers in the World Cup; everybody is good enough if you strive hard and play as a team.

“A clear example is Mexico handing a 1-0 defeat to Germany, the defending champions, in their opening match and Switzerland holding five times champions Brazil to a 1-1 draw.

“No team should see themselves as small, so the Super Eagles in their coming matches should have the clear chance to progress to the next round,’’ Bamijoko said.

Abayomi Abidakun, Senior Brand Manager, Star Lager Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc., said that supporting Super Eagles to excel was very crucial at this point as he was confident they would bounce back.

He urged football fans not to feel bad about the result and that no matter what, we must get behind the team and hopefully the right results would come their way.

“Getting things right sometimes doesn’t come easy, Super Eagles went into the match with the hope of getting the right result for them but it did not come that way.

“We have to move on as Eagles face Iceland on June 22 which is very crucial to their success at the World Cup.

“The Super Eagles Dome by Nigerian Breweries is our way of supporting the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they represent our nation in Russia and also creating an atmosphere of fun.

“With one voice, we can cheer on with `One United’ voice.

“As a brand, we are proud of this opportunity, given to Star Lager beer, to create an atmosphere where passionate fans can come and support the Super Eagles,’’ Abidakun said.

NAN reports that the venue showcased High-tech, multi-media technology, giving a 360 degree experience where fans rallied support for the Eagles as they faced Croatia in their first match in Russia.

Football supporters also experienced a `beer village’, where fans were treated to refreshing premium lager beer all through the night.

One of the main attractions of the Super Eagles Dome was the exquisite Star Lager tunnel, which featured a LED screen that takes fans down memory lane of historic Super Eagles moments.

Nigeria face Iceland on June 22 who had forced a 1-1 draw against two times world champions, Argentina in their opening match. (NAN)