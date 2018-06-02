Fans go nuts for Eagles jersey

Football fans have gone crazy for Nigeria’s new Nike kit as they queued up along Oxford Street on Friday morning to get their hands on it before it sells out.

The kit has been a huge hit with fans for its retro look and received more than three million pre-orders according to the Nigerian Football Federation before it finally went on sale.

Nigeria will debut the in-demand kit in their friendly against England this evening at Wembley as they continue to prepare for the World Cup.

The retro-themed kit, voted the best World Cup jersey in a recent Sky Sports poll, was praised in Nigeria and global soccer circles after it was first revealed in February. But all that hype has translated into pent-up demand as, hours after being released by Nike, the kit has sold out.