Fans floods Saint Petersburg for Super Eagles, La Albiceleste match

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday said that Saint Petersburg, the town hosting the all-important match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the La Albiceleste of Argentina had been flooded with fans from both countries.

The grudge match between the two football powerhouses will be played at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

Both countries will have it at the back of their minds that a win or burst situation when they square up will determine who picks the last spot for the qualifications to the knockout stages.

Croatia leads the standings in the Group D after securing six points from their last two matches having defeated Nigeria 2-0 and also walloped Argentina 3-0 thereby securing their qualification.

The remaining countries in the Group D, Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland will still fancy their qualifications to the knockout stages depending on their various results.

Nigeria will square up with Argentina the presumed biggest encounter of the 7 P.M matches to be played concurrently with Croatia versus Iceland.

Nigeria is on three points, while Argentina has only one point together with Iceland.

However, the intensity generated by the match have attracted many fans who are eager to watch another epic encounter between the Super Eagles and the La Albiceleste.

“Never in the history of Saint Petersburg has it seen such an unending influx of Nigerians and Argentines.

“Large contingent of nationals of both countries have continued to pour into the city through the Pulkovo Airport and by other entry points.

“A fresh influx of Nigerians, who have made their own private arrangements to watch the FIFA World Cup (particularly the Nigeria/Argentina match), started arriving in Saint Petersburg on Thursday last week.

“Hotels in the city are bursting at the seams as football–loving Nigerians and Argentines from different parts of the world, as well as those resident in Russia, have swooped on Russia’s second city,’’ it said.

It added that the Senate President Bukola Saraki will lead the cheers for the Super Eagles, alongside Ambassador Steve Davies Ugbah, Youth and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung who returned to Saint Petersburg on Monday.

“The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Olusade Adesola, as well as other members of the Nigeria Government delegation.

“Members of the National Assembly (Senators and House of Representative Members), NFF Executive Committee Members, Members of the NFF Congress and former NFF Presidents and General Secretaries will also be at the match venue.

“Former Nigeria coach Adegboye Onigbinde, directors in the Youth and Sports Ministry, Alhaji Abba Yola, Mr Mainasara Illo and delegations from different States.

“Other stakeholders, including Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club owners are among those who will also cheer the Super Eagles live,’’ it said. (NAN)