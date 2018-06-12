Breaking News
Fani-Kayode commends President Buhari

On 7:24 pm

A former Minister of ‎Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for seeking for forgiveness from Nigerians and tendering  national apology  to the family of the Late MKO Abiola.

Femi Fani-Kayode & President Buhari

Buhari during the investiture of national honours on heroes of democracy tendered a national apology to the family of late Chief Moshood Abiola, for the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which was adjudged to have been won by Abiola saying ‘On behalf of the Federal Government, I tender the nation’s apology to the family of the Late MKO Abiola, who got the highest votes in the June 12, 1993 election; and to all those who lost their loved ones in the cause of the June 12 struggle.’

Fani-Kayode in his reaction to Buhari’s apology said for this I commend @MBuhari..

