Familoni, Allagenyi win Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Tennis

Gbenga Familoni emerged champion of the Men’s Singles Class A of 4th Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Tennis Tournament following a 6-3, 6-3 win over Godwin Kienka.

At a colourful final which has, among other dignitaries, Ikoyi Club’s Chairman, Tunde Akinleye and a host of his fellow eaaxecutives in attendance, Familoni matched the defending champion in all aspects of the game.

“It was a very tough game because he (Kienka) is an experienced player and has won several tournaments in the club. Remember, he also competed in the veterans’ doubles which he won to show how good he is. I needed to be on top of my game and that was what saw me through,” Familoni said.

However, there was no worry for the Women’s Singles defending champion Julie Alagneyi who bested Ego Mbagwu 6-3, 6-1.

In the Men’s Class B, Bamidele Oshiga defeated Sule Mustafa 6-3, 6-4 to claim the top prize.