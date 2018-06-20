Falana pledges legal support for Persons with Disabilities

By Bose Adelaja

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, Thursday, pledged unhindered support on legal services to persons living with disabilities in Lagos State.



Represented in Lagos, by one of his lawyers, Barrister Folake Falana, at a public presentation organised by Centre for Citizens with Disabilities CCD, with the support of Ford Foundation, he said he will use his good office to provide adequate legal services for Persons with Disabilities, who have genuine matters across the state.

In his remark, CCD Executive Director, David Anyanele called for the full implementation and compliance of the Lagos State Special Persons Law LSSPL, in order to protect the rights of persons living with disabilities.

He said the report ‘’compliance of public institutions in Lagos State to the provisions of Lagos State Special Persons Law (2011)’’, seeks to analyse compliance and produce evidence-based report on the implementation of disability law; strengthen collaboration between organizations of persons with disabilities and provide legal aid services to people living with disabilities, to enforce their human and civic rights and get redress where they are violated. He said, ‘’It is important to state here that CCD is committed to supporting the government in ensuring that persons with disabilities in the state benefit maximally to its programmes and activities through sensitization of stakeholders and state actors in particular on issues of critical concern to the disability community in the state,’’

In her Goodwill message, National President/Founder, Deaf Women Association of Nigeria DWAN, Deaconess Adedoyin Beyioku-Alase, urged the government to include Sign Language in the school curriculum to encourage hearing impaired students.

Speaking earlier, the Regional Director of Ford Foundation, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, represented by his Personal Assistant, Adesuwa Ighile, expressed dissatisfaction at the fact that Nigeria is not meeting up with international standards in providing public infrastructure such as ramps and elevators in most public institutions.