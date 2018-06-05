Fake son of former Police I-G docked for fraud in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson- Akure

A middle-aged man Afeez Smith who claimed to be the son of the former lnspector General of Police and present Chairman, Police Service Commission, Mr. Musiliu Smith has been arraigned before an Ondo Chief Magistrate court over alleged fraud.

The accused person was arraigned in the Ondo court on a five-count charge of fraud, stealing and unlawful possession of property.

He was said to have used the name of the former lG to defraud unsuspecting members of the public in Ondo town including members of the Nigeria Police serving in the community.

The Prosecutor, Olagbayi Bernard, said the accused person fraudulently obtained the sum of N750,000 from one Fabode Akinsola under the pretense of supplying him with one Toyota Corolla car which he failed to supply.

Olagbayi also alleged that the accused person recently within the magisterial district did steal the cash sums of fifty thousand naira, thirty thousand naira and two hundred and twenty naira properties of Akinlade Ajibola, Komalafe Abiodun and Akinbobola Olukayode respectively.

He was also accused of unlawful possession one Toyota Venza 2010 model car with chassis number 4T3BA3BBXAUO12028, without registration number, which he could not give satisfactory account of.

The offenses the prosecutor said are contrary to and punishable under section 430, 390, 419 and 383 of the criminal code, cap 37 volume 1 laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

When the charge was read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty to all the five-count charges.

The prosecutor thereafter said he would prosecute the case by inviting seven witnesses, five of which he said were in court.

Olagbayi urged the court to grant him a short adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble all his witnesses to prosecute the case.

Counsels to the accused person, O.O Afolayan urged the court to grant the accused person bail in liberal term explaining that his client still presumed innocent of all the allegations levied against him.

Afolayan assured the court that the accused person will not jump bail if granted bail adding that a reliable surety will be provided.

Ruling, the presiding Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ajibade B.F granted the accused person bail.

Ajibade said bail “is hereby granted to the accused person with one million naira in like sum with two surety, the sureties must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

The matter was thereafter adjourned till 4th of July 2018 for hearing”