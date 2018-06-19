“If You ‘Facebook’, I face work” – Ikpeazu tells opposition leaders

Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has told his detractors that while they keep analyzing Abia State on the social media with a view to confusing the people, he will keep working with a view to convincing Abians.

He stated this at the commissioning of four roads including Emejiaka, Aharandu, Ibadan and onyebuchi roads all around Ngwa Road in Aba, the commercial capital of the state on Monday, June 18, 2018, and in obvious reference to opposition figures who are known in Abia to try to influence opinions against the governor through Facebook and other social media platforms, the governor urged the people to ensure “you get your permanent voter’s card as that is the only valid instrument you can use to keep ‘Facebook’ politicians who have nothing to show as their achievement away from governance”.

Speaking in Igbo, the governor told the people that he is not for Facebook but ‘face work’, a remark that thrilled the people. “While they are on their phones, I am at construction sites working. If you Facebook, I face work. If you Facebook, I face work. There is no need for me to be on my phone while things go wrong. I am on ground to work”, the governor said to the admiration of the cheering crowd.