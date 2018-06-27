Explain the source of cash you are sharing to Teachers, Civil servants, Adeyeye asks Fayose

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A former Minister of State for Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye has described as ungodly and immoral for Governor Ayo Fayose to be sharing money to Teachers and civil servants in the state, leaving their salaries unpaid.

Adeyeye who raisaed the alarm on Tuesday asked Governor Ayo Fayose to explain the source of cash being distributed to teachers and civil servants to get their votes for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

Adeyeye said it was immoral for a governor to be sharing money to teachers and other civil servants who are owed between six and nine months salary arrears in a bid to curry their votes for his anointed candidate. In a statement on Tuesday by Director of Media and Publicity, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM), Niyi Ojo, the ex-minister wondered why Fayose who has been complaining of paucity of funds now turned to “Santa Claus” distributing cash and other gifts to woo workers.

Adeyeye said: “The teachers have been asking some of us Elders in the state, to help them ask the governor, how and when he suddenly came in possession of such huge sum of money, which he is now distributing to them.

“They said he has been distributing rice and chicken in large sizes too, just as it is his style in the past to ask them to vote for his anointed candidate in next month’s election.”

The former PDP governorship aspirant, also wondered why the governor would still want to employ the same tricks he used in 2014, before he became governor to continually, deceive the teachers in the state. Adeyeye said further: “I have said severally, in the past that Governor Fayose does not mean well for the people of the state and that he really believes that the people of the state are stupid. If not, how does one explain this latest scam of his?